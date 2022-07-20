Panaji, Jul 20 (PTI) Goa will be in a position to host the National Games next year, state Sports Minister Govind Gaude told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Gaude said he has made it clear that the infrastructure required for hosting the National Games will not be in place before December 2022.

"We will be ready with the infrastructure by December 2022 and Goa will be able to host the National Games next year," the minister said, responding to the demands for grants to the sports department.

"Forget about history, let's create history in future," he said.

Gaude added that the state government will introduce a scheme for the outstanding sporting talent.

"This will be a new scheme which will cover all types of sportspersons. The sportspersons need not be affiliated to any sporting association to avail benefit under this scheme," he said.

The minister said that the state government will also strive towards having a Sports University in the state.

The state government has already moved a proposal for providing reservation to the sportspersons in government jobs, he said, adding that all the sportsmen taking part in the national events will be provided facility to travel in in three tier air-conditioned coaches of trains.

