Panaji, Aug 26 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 tally mounted by 497 cases to 15,027 on Wednesday, the state health department said.

With 8 fatalities in the day, the toll went up to 165, it said.

A total of 287 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,511.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 15,027, new cases 497, deaths 165, discharged 11,511, active cases 3,351, samples tested till date 1,87,140.

