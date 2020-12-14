Panaji, Dec 14 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 112 and reached 49,474 on Monday, while one patient died and 147 people recovered during the day, an official said.

The toll in the state is 707 and the number of people discharged stands at 47,737, leaving the coastal state with 1,030 active cases, he added.

A total of 1,521 samples were tested during the day, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 49,474, new cases 112, deaths 707, discharged 47,737, active cases 1,030, samples tested till date 3,72,211.

