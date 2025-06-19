Nashik, Jun 19 (PTI) As heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Nashik district for the second consecutive day on Thursday, the water level in the Godavari river rose, prompting the authorities to urge people living on its banks to remain alert.

The water level in the Gangapur dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, has increased due to the rains in the reservoir and its catchment areas.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

As a result, the water level of Godavari, the main river in the district, has gone up, said officials.

The district administration has appealed to citizens living in low-lying areas and banks of the Godavari to be alert and take necessary precautions.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

Due to incessant rains, the Daman and Kolwan rivers in Dindori taluka are flowing to the brink. There is a possibility of water discharge into the Kadva river from the Palkhed dam, officials said.

“Therefore, the administration has asked citizens living on the banks of the river not to venture into the river and shift their valuables, livestock and other material to safer places. As many as 1,100 cusecs of water were discharged from Darna dam,” said an official.

At 6 am on Friday, 500 cusecs of water will be released from the Gangapur dam, and the quantity will be increased to 1,000 cusecs at 9 am. It will be raised in a phased manner, he added.

Meanwhile, many small temples in the Ramkund area and the Goda Ghat region along the riverbank in Nashik city were submerged, and the water rose to waist level at the iconic Dutondya Maruti idol.

The city received 61 mm of rain over 24 hours ending on Wednesday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday, it received 60.4 mm of rain, officials said.

Several areas in the city experienced waterlogging due to the heavy rains, while traffic jams were seen in many parts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)