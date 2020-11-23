New Delhi, November 23: Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre.

Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP from Congress. Tarun Gogoi Dies: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Rahul Gandhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Other Leaders Pay Tribute.

Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/H6F6RGYyT4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2020

