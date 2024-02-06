New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 150 to Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid bearish cues from the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 63,350 per 10 grams in the previous close.

Also Read | West Bengal: Two Men Arrested for Raping Woman Tourist, Beating Up Her Friend in Digha.

Silver also tumbled Rs 600 to Rs 74,900 per kilogram, while it had settled at Rs 75,500 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 150, taking bearish cues from the overseas markets," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2024-25: Ruckus in State Assembly As BJP's Motion for Discussing CAG Findings Rejected by Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay (Watch Video).

In the global markets, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 2,022 per ounce and USD 22.32 per ounce, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)