New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Gold prices rose Rs 29 to Rs 48,340 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday following overnight gains in the international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 48,311 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also soared Rs 634 to Rs 65,112 per kg, from Rs 64,478 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally down at USD 1,838 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.49 per ounce.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were up by Rs 29, following overnight strength in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. HRS hrs

