Visakhapatnam, Nov 4 (PTI) Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence confiscated 3.98 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.91 crore from a person here on Thursday.

A DRI release said the gold was smuggled from Bangladesh and routed into India.

The smuggled gold is melted and recast into bars, pieces of different shapes and ornaments in Kolkata.

The person was travelling by Howrah-Yeshvantpur Express when he was intercepted in Visakhapatnam, the release said.

He has been arrested under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.

