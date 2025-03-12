Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Dismissing reports linking two state ministers to the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao as mere "speculations," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday demanded evidence and alleged a BJP "game plan" behind it.

Asserting that there are no Congress links to the gold smuggling case and that none of its ministers are involved, he stated that there may be a BJP connection.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 11th Roza of Ramzan on March 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

"It's just unnecessary speculation. Which minister's name has come up? Has anyone seen or heard of it? When we politicians attend weddings or functions, hundreds of people take pictures with us. Just because someone takes a picture with me, does that mean they are related to me?" Shivakumar asked in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "If someone who took a photo with me or the Chief Minister at a wedding or function is later involved in a crime, does that mean we are supporting them?"

Also Read | Sunita Williams, Expected To Return to Earth This Month Following Extended Stay in Space, Might Develop 'Baby Feet' After Landing; Here's Why.

Specify exactly who is involved. If there are facts about which minister is involved or who has supported them, please provide them. No minister will support such a crime—this is my clear stand, he added.

Citing media reports, the opposition BJP has been urging the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the names of ministers allegedly involved in the gold smuggling case.

"Will you reveal which ministers are connected to gold smuggler Ranya?" the saffron party asked in a post on 'X,' tagging Karnataka Congress. The post included a picture of Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara with Ranya Rao and her family, likely taken at her wedding.

"There may be a BJP link, but no Congress link," Shivakumar said in response to a question. "There is nothing to it—no minister will be involved in such scandals. The Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry, including an investigation into the involvement of officials in any protocol violations."

Referring to airport security procedures, he stated that even rings, watches, and belts are removed during security checks. "I'm shocked that 14 kilos of gold could be smuggled through the airport despite these checks. There will be an investigation," he added.

"I'm sure this is a BJP game plan—no minister is involved in anything," he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, said on Tuesday that rejecting reports of ministers' alleged links to the gold smuggling case before the investigation is complete amounts to an "attempt to influence" the probe.

Actor Ranya Rao, 34, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3 upon her arrival at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai. Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from her.

The following day, the DRI reported seizing gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67 crore from her residence in Bengaluru.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-ranked police officer currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The CBI has registered an FIR in the case.

The Karnataka government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to investigate Ramachandra Rao's possible involvement in his stepdaughter's alleged gold smuggling activities.

Additionally, the government has ordered a CID investigation into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty by police officers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

Ranya Rao is accused of smuggling gold, allegedly misusing protocol privileges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)