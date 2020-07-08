Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and requested for an effective and coordinated investigation into the Trivandrum gold smuggling case by central agencies.

"I invite your kind attention to the seizure of about 30 kg of gold by Customs Officials Trivandrum Airport on July 5. The fact that attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious," CM Vijayan wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

Requested Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the matter immediately and said that the case undermines the country's economy.

"The case has more than one angle warranting a thorough investigation. It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned is the need of the hour," the letter reads.

In his letter, CM Vijayayan said that the scope of the probe should cover all aspects from the source to the end utilization and every link of this crime should be unravelled so that such incidents do not recur.

"I assure you that the State Government will provide all necessary assistance and support to the agencies involved in the investigation. I request your immediate intervention for an effective and coordinated investigation into this crime," he assured of all support from his government.

On July 5, around 30 kg gold worth Rs 15 crore, concealed in diplomatic consignment, was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department.

Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General's office in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested on Monday and remanded to 14 days.

Swapna Suresh, another accused in the case is on the run after the gold was seized from the airport. Suresh was employed in Space Park and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITL), which comes under the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala Chief Minister. Swapna was ousted after being named an accused in the case.

M Sivasankar, who was Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and served as IT secretary, was on Tuesday removed from both the posts.

Moreover, the authorities in the United Arab Emirates have launched an investigation in the case to find out who sent the cargo containing gold to the address of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Embassy said that the culprits have not only committed a major crime but also "sought to tarnish the reputation of the UAE mission in India" and they will not be spared. (ANI)

