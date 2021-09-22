Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): As much as 293.620 grams of gold worth Rs 13,88,823 was seized from a passenger at the Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday, said Mangaluru Customs.

Taking to Twitter, the Mangaluru Customs informed that the gold was concealed inside the two layers of a black coloured cloth which was also hidden inside a pink and maroon coloured floral designer blanket.

"We have no problem whatsoever whether you sleep with a golden blanket wrapped around or lace your blanket with gold, provided you do it as per law. But NOT this way. NOT through illegal means. NO! We'll take your blanket away," read the tweet.

A case has been registered against the passenger who hails from Kerala and has arrived in Mangalore from Dubai.

Earlier last month, another man was arrested from the Mangalore International Airport for smuggling gold concealed inside beads of ladies' hairbands. (ANI)

