Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 40 lakh in the international market was seized from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at the Jaipur International Airport, custom officials said on Thursday.

The gold weighing 715 grams was recovered from the passenger on Wednesday, a custom department official said, adding that the person had concealed the gold in his rectum in three capsules.

The passenger is being interrogated for further details, the official said.

