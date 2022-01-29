Mangaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Officials of the Customs Department at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday seized gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh being smuggled in by a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

Twentyfour-carat gold, weighing 129.5 gm, was seized.

The yellow metal was in the form of washer-type objects.

A case was registered against him, said sources in the Customs.

