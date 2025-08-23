New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Saturday while speaking during the main event of the National Space Day emphasised that termed the current time as a "golden period" for India in space exploration.

Shukla asserted that the whole world is excited about India's space program and it is not limited only to the country. He stated that Japanese and the European Space Agencies are much more excited about the Indian space missions.

"This excitement for India is present all over the world... The Japanese and the European Space Agencies are much more excited about our mission... This is the golden period for our country as far as space exploration is concerned," Shukla said.

Furthermore, Group Captain Shukla emphasised that while going forward, India's has very big ambitions in the form of Gaganyaan and the Bharat Space Station missions. He said that to achieve such big goals, the resources of the entire nation are needed.

"We have some very big ambitions going forward- the Gaganyaan Mission, the Bharatiya Antriksh Station, and eventually landing on the moon. What it requires is all the kids seated here to be excited. We need you... To achieve such big and bold ambitions that we have, we need the resources of the entire nation... This excitement that I see here is not limited to this room," he said.

"I am so excited to you all so excited about what we are planning to do... Two years ago we did not have this celebration. Within one year, this is the excitement we have managed to build," Shukla added.

Shubhanshu Shukla also inaugurated the Aryabhatta Gallery at the Nehru Planetarium. He said that the current time is a golden period for the country and mentioned that the country's people have ambitious dreams.

"Be curious, be excited. It is a golden time for our country. We have very ambitious dreams, and it would need all of us to make that a reality. I am very excited, and I would want all of you to be excited with me," he told ANI. (ANI)

