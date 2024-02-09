New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said on Friday that 'Good Governance' is not a slogan; it is a spirit that you live in.

Nadda was addressing the 'Sushashan Mahotsava 2024' here in the national capital.

"'Good Governance' not a sloagan; it is a spirit that you live in. There is a change in the political culture of the country, pre-2014 and post-2014, that we have to understand. PM Modi has brought that change; he has changed the agenda...He took the country out of fragmentation towards Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," said the BJP National President.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always stood with the caste census. But Prime Minister Modi talked about 'GYAN', 'Garib' (poor), 'Yuva' (youth), 'Annadata' (farmers), and 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment). If you cater to these groups, you cater to society," he added.

Higlighting 'people's participation' in the formulation of government policies, JP Nadda said, "There has been a significant change in the government's policies. The biggest reason behind the same is 'people's participation'. Participation should be on a transparent basis."

"There should be a proper discussion over the same. Accountability should be ensured. When we say, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', it reflects people-centric policies. We ensure that welfare policies reach the last-mile citizen," he added.

Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP), he stated, "The NEP was accepted by people on an enormous level. This is an example of good governance."

"Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, our government provided five crore people with a health insurance cover of Rs 5,00,000 every year, which reflects good governance," added the BJP's National President.

JP Nadda further said, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we provided 25 crore women with Rs 500 directly in their accounts every year under the 'Jan Dhan Scheme'. (ANI)

