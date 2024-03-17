New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mathura Lok Sabha Constituency, Hema Malini, said on Saturday that "Brajwasi," the people of the state, are enthusiastic about the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and that good things are about to take place in the future.

Speaking about the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, BJP MP Hema Malini said, "Everyone is very excited (for the elections) in Mathura. This is the third time that the BJP has given a ticket to me and for that, I am utterly grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the Brajwasis. I also want to thank our "Radha Rani" for giving me this opportunity to serve Mathura once again."

"I want people to support me in the work and the development of Mathura. I want to work towards the drainage system, railway connectivity and education in Mathura. I will bring the central universities here. Good things are going to take place here," she said.

The actor-turned-politician also said, "Modiji is going to work on a lot of things ahead and in that, I have to stand by him as 'Saakshi'.

"It is Prime Minister Modi's guarantee and the dream of achieving the 400 mark, which the party will achieve. There will be '400 Paar' and 'AbKiBaarPherModiSarkar," the BJP MP said.

The Election Commission announced on Saturday the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases starting on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hema Malini said that "Brajwasi" are with the ruling party and will help them cross the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to ANI at the Viksit Bharat-Modi's Guarantee programme, the actor-turned-politician said, "The people of Mathura, "Brajwasi, are with us, and they will 100 percent help the BJP cross the 400-seat mark."

The BJP MP also stated that she would be working on railways, the education of girls, and many other important issues.

Hema Malini defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary from the Mathura seat in the 2014 general elections. She won again from this seat in the 2019 elections.

This is the third time that the BJP has given a ticket to Hema Malini. She has been contesting elections from the Mathura seat since 2014.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

