Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], June 15 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday stated that the Gorakhpur nuclear power plant, which received clearance in January 2014, is expected to have all four of its units operational by 2032, generating a total of 2800 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Speaking to reporters in Fatehabad on Saturday, Khattar said, "Today I visited Gorakhpur's nuclear power plant for the first time. It got clearance in January 2014. Usually, a nuclear power plant takes 13 years to be set up but due to some reasons, two power plant units will be operational by 2031 and two more power plant units will be operational by 2032."

Also Read | Uttarakhand Chopper Crash: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Grief Over Gaurikund Tragedy, Says 'Rescue Operation Underway'.

He further added, "All four together will produce 2800 MW of electricity. 50% of the electricity will go to Haryana and 50% to the Centre."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Khattar and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held a meeting in Srinagar to discuss the state's power and housing projects.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2025 Date: NTA Releases Subject-Wise Detailed Schedule of UGC NET Exam at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Exam City Slips and Admit Cards Expected Next.

Following the meeting, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his happiness and said that a lot of work had been done in both the Power and Housing and Urban Affairs departments.

He mentioned that wherever there had been any kind of issues, they were brought to the notice of the Union Government. The Union Minister praised Jammu and Kashmir's progress in the power sector over the past few months and said that the state had moved ahead of others in the power sector, particularly in the implementation of smart meters and prepaid smart meters.

Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters that it was a matter of great happiness that significant work had been carried out in both the Power and Housing and Urban Affairs departments.

He said that whenever issues had arisen, they had been brought to the attention of the Central Government, and similarly, any concerns from the Centre had been communicated to the respective departments.

He added that they had been moving forward smoothly. Khattar noted that substantial progress had been made in the power sector over the past few years, and Jammu and Kashmir had advanced beyond many other states, particularly in areas such as smart meters and prepaid smart meters. He emphasised that while other states were still lagging in these areas, Jammu and Kashmir's achievements had been remarkable. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)