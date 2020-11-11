Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A programme will be held to pay tributes to martyrs at the Gorakhnath temple here in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The programme, “Ek Diya Shaheedon ke Naam”, will be organised under the aegis of the Gorakhnath temple and the Bhojpuri Association of India.

The convener of the programme and the zonal director of the Bhojpuri association, Rakesh Srivastava, said, "The programme will be organised on November 15 evening at Bheem Sarovar in the Gorakhnath temple in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

The coronavirus protocol will be strictly followed as 11,000 earthen lamps will be lighted to pay tributes to martyrs, he said.

