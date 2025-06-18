India News | Gorakhpur: Yoga Camp Organised at Gorakhnath Temple Ahead of International Yoga Day

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of the International Yoga Day 2025, a Yoga camp is being organised at the Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The week-long camp commenced on June 15 and will conclude on International Yoga Day.

The preparations are gaining momentum across the country for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), which will be observed on June 21.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has been selected as the national venue for this year's celebrations. The city recently witnessed a comprehensive field inspection and a high-level review meeting attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and the Andhra Pradesh government.

As June 21 approaches, Visakhapatnam stands ready to showcase how yoga can bridge communities, enhance well-being, and reflect India's commitment to "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted a high-level review meeting at the VMRDA office in Visakhapatnam to finalise preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21.

The event, which is expected to attract a record turnout of five lakh people, will be held with massive arrangements in place to ensure smooth execution.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Achennaidu, DBV Swamy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Angani Satya Prasad, along with MP Bharat, coalition MLAs from Uttarandhra, and several other public representatives.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha addressed the press after the meeting and shared major details about the event.

"The people of Visakhapatnam are fortunate to organise the 11th International Yoga Day in Visakhapatnam," she said.

She added that the state government had taken the International Yoga Day very seriously and that the Chief Minister supervised the arrangements.

Highlighting the significance of the event, she said, "Yoga is a gift from India to the world. Yoga is a part of life. We are moving Andhra Pradesh towards a healthy Andhra Pradesh."

To ensure proper management of the event, officials said that 326 compartments had been prepared to accommodate participants. More than 2,000 CCTV cameras were installed across the venue to monitor the crowd and maintain security. (ANI)

