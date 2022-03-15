Gorakhpur, March 15: The Ashfaqullah Khan Zoo here will have two rhinos (a male and a female) from Guwahati, officials here said. The rhinos are from Assam State Zoo in Guwahati and they are expected to reach Gorakhpur on Wednesday after covering a distance of 1,250 kms, the Gorakhpur zoo director Dr H Raja Mohan said.

The rhinos, both 5-year-old, had begun their journey from Guwahati on Monday morning Once they are here, they will be kept in quarantine for a few days before being allowed to be seen by public. Mumbai Zoo Welcomes Royal Bengal Tiger Cub 'Veera', Humboldt Penguin Chick 'Oscar' (Watch Video).

A seven-member team from the UP Zoo, including wild life specialist Dr Yogesh Singh, had reached Assam on Friday to facilitate the process, followed by Raja Mohan, who reached there on Sunday. The zoo here has created a separate enclosure for the rhinos and their health will be regularly monitored during the quarantine, a zoo official said.

