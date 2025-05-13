Agartala (Tripura) [India], May 13 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha announced that the state government has initiated the process to recruit 432 nursing staff, including 100 on a contract basis, to strengthen the healthcare services, emphasizing the nurses' important role in the healthcare.

"About 153 nursing staff have been recruited in 2024. The state government has initiated the process to recruit 332 nursing staff to strengthen healthcare, and the necessary allocation has been received from the Finance Department to recruit 100 more personnel in the nursing profession on a contractual basis," he said.

CM Saha said this at an event organized on the occasion of International Nurses Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Monday.

CM Saha, who holds the Health portfolio, also said that the International Nurses Day is celebrated all over the world on the birthday of the great woman Florence Nightingale.

He said, "We have to give importance to the health, safety, and well-being of those associated with nursing. And this time, this theme has been adopted to make the profession more attractive. Along with this, emphasis has also been placed on its economic importance. If quality care is enhanced through the nursing profession, a strong economy will also be possible. Nursing is an important profession. When a patient goes to the hospital, nurses provide primary care before the doctors arrive. That is, they are the front runners. Nurses are the trust of the dying."

Dr. Saha added that from checking blood pressure on time to administering medicines and giving injections, nurses take care of the patients.

"Usually, the number of patients is higher than that of nursing staff. In this case, it is being assessed how many nursing staff should be deployed compared to the number of patients. Those associated with nursing are working for the people. You have the good fortune to serve people. Many children from Tripura are now going abroad by joining the nursing profession. We have to earn people's recognition, respect, and admiration through relentless efforts and service. And that is possible through good work. When patients return home after recovering, they always remember the doctors and nurses. Therefore, there is no room to underestimate this profession," he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that in the financial year 2023-24, the Nursing Training Institute has been upgraded to Agartala Government Nursing College.

"Now all the facilities including B.Sc Nursing, BDS, MBBS courses have been made available in the state. Children from Tripura are now getting the opportunity to study various courses. The 40-seat ANM Nursing Institute in Udaipur has been upgraded to GNM," said Dr. Saha.

Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Health Director Dr. Tapan Majumder, Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Director Dr. Anjan Das, Medical Education Director Dr. H. P. Sharma, Tripura Nursing Council Registrar Rebecca Darlong, and other dignitaries were present as distinguished guests on the occasion. (ANI)

