Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries, HD Kumaraswamy, has inaugurated the 3rd Agricultural Insect Biocontrol Expo and the 33rd Foundation Day celebration of the ICAR-National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) in Bengaluru.

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Ministry of Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje and Bengaluru Rural MP CN Manjunath were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inaugural session, Kumaraswamy stated that more farmers should come forward to cultivate pulses along with crops like paddy. This will reduce the import of pulses. The Central Government has implemented several schemes for the welfare of farmers and is supporting every area of the agricultural sector. He affirmed that the government is committed to the welfare and upliftment of farmers.

He mentioned that pesticides lower soil fertility and, therefore, farmers should prioritise organic farming. He added that ICAR-NBAIR is working in this direction to strengthen the farmers. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the world's top five economic powers and is set to become the third-largest economic power.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that previous generations of farmers had more knowledge about farmer-friendly insects. Work is being done to disseminate this knowledge to today's farmers as well. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greater emphasis is being given to organic farming.

Farmers, researchers, and scientists are being sensitised about organic farming. Furthermore, farmers who adopt organic farming are being encouraged, the minister added. Further, the minister stated that "we can only consume quality produce when farmers grow healthy, medicine-free crops. Measures will be taken to expand the operations of ICAR-NBAIR," she added.

MP CN Manjunath stated that human health depends on the quality of crops and the fertility of the soil.

"We need to use biological methods more often. Many diseases can be prevented by adopting organic methods. It is necessary to reduce the use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers," he said. He also noted that agriculture has been given high priority under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the event, farmers who achieved excellence in agriculture and scientists from ICAR - NBAIR were felicitated. SN Sushil, Director of the institute, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

