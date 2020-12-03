New Delhi [India], December 3(ANI): The government has talked of some amendments to farm laws, farmer leaders said on Thursday as they continued to press for their demand for repeal of the laws.

The fourth round of talks held on Thursday identified "some points" and the next round of talks will be held on Saturday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government has given assurance concerning minimum support price (MSP).

"Government has given indications over MSP. It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made a little progress," Tikait said.

"The issue is about the complete rollback of laws. The government wants to talk about MSP and amendment to the Acts," he added.

Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee member Harjinder Singh Tanda said that the talks have made little progress.

"It earlier seemed that today's meeting will yield no result. But in the second half, it seemed that there was pressure of farmers' agitation on the government. Talks were held in a conducive atmosphere," Tanda said.

"We are hopeful. The laws are wrong. In the next meeting, we will put pressure on the government. They will have to say that they will take back the laws. In my opinion, it will be finalised in the meeting day after tomorrow," he added.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa said they listed "all drawbacks" of laws before the government.

"They had to admit that there are drawbacks and they will make amendments. We said that we do not want amendments but the withdrawal of laws. We also and law should be made for MSP," he said.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured farmers after the talks that MSP will not be touched, the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under APMC Act and those outside and for disputes under the new farm laws being adjudged in courts.

He said the government will also discuss the demand for registration of traders.

Tomar said the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind.

The minister said the government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hoped that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday. (ANI)

