New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the central government should take agitation by protesting farmers against new farm laws "very seriously" and there has to be dialogue for to reach a solution.

"I think the government should take the entire agitation very seriously. There has to be a dialogue to reach a solution. I heard... there are four or five suicides. If this type of situation is developing, it is not good for the country," Pawar, a former union agriculture minister, told ANI.

Referring to the government's invitation to the protesting farmers for talks on December 30, he said it will be good if the meeting leads to an outcome.

"We will see what will be the outcome of the December 30 meeting between farmers and government. We will be happy if a solution comes out of the meeting,"

The central government has invited farmers for talks on December 30 at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

The protesting farmers and government have held five rounds of talks. The farmer unions also attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Farmers are protesting on Delhi border against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

