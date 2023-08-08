New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led Central government wanted to revoke the membership of AAP leader Raghav Chaddha just like it had done with Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had yesterday in the Rajya Sabha alleged fraud after five MPs of the Upper House — S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, M Thambidurai of AIADMK and Sasmit Patra of BJD — said that their name was included without their consent in a motion moved by Chaddha in the House.

Also Read | Haryana Communal Clashes: RLD Delegation To Visit Riot-Hit Nuh To Meet Victims of Violence Today.

Chaddha had proposed a Select Committee of the House to examine the Delhi Services Bill.

"Amit Shah is after Raghav Chaddha just like they used a fake case against Rahul Gandhi they are doing the same with Raghav. But we are not scared of them we will fight against them...if they take away Raghav Chaddha's membership he will come back to the house again," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said today.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha Today: PM Narendra Modi Chairs BJP Parliamentary Meeting (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP on Monday, three days after the Supreme Court suspended his criminal defamation conviction in the Modi surname case

Meanwhile, Singh’s AAP colleague and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also said that the entire BJP has gone after Chaddha.

"The whole BJP has gone after @raghav_chadha. They want to do the same with Raghav Bhai, just as they took the membership of Rahul Gandhi by creating a false case. These people are very powerful. can do anything. But we are not afraid of them. If they take membership of Raghav, then Raghav will be elected again," Bharadwaj tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Rajya Sabha on Delhi Services Bill yesterday said, “Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed.”

Meanwhile, Chadha said that he will reply to the Privileges Committee once they send him a notice.

After eight hours of discussion and debate, the Bill to replace the Centre's Ordinance for control of services in the national capital was passed by the Upper House after a division in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha last week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)