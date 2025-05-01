India News | Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Bhupendra Patel Lead Gujarat Foundation Day Celebrations in Godhra

Godhra (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the 'Gaurav Divas Parade' and various cultural programs held in Godhra on Thursday.

The Governor and the Chief Minister jointly attended a special cultural event organised to commemorate the state's foundation, which included performances by local artists and public engagements.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the Bhoomi Pujan and inaugurated multiple development projects in Godhra, aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in the region.

Continuing his official engagements, CM Patel also inaugurated a new plant at Rubamin Pvt. Limited in Halol, an industrial hub near Godhra. The inauguration marks another step toward industrial expansion and job creation in the Panchmahal district.

CM Patel also launched a milk processing plant located at Panchamrut Dairy.

These events were part of the statewide Gujarat Foundation Day celebrations, marking the formation of the state on May 1, 1960, after its separation from the erstwhile Bombay State.

Meanwhile, as part of the Gujarat Gaurav Divas 2025 State-Level Celebrations, the Gujarat Police organised an Arms Exhibition under Police Expo 2025 on Thursday. According to a CMO statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the exhibition and reviewed the state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment on display.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of modern arms, with the Chetak Commando Force showcasing non-lethal weapons and firearms with ranges up to 1000 metres. The BDDS squad set up six stalls to display various IED Devices, search and disposal equipment, and offer in-depth information on explosive devices and safety procedures.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exhibited rescue operation equipment across eight stalls, highlighting preparedness for natural disasters. The Gujarat Marine Task Force showcased modern maritime security tools and weaponry through six stalls. Seven additional stalls were dedicated to presenting the contributions of the Panchmahal Traffic Police, women police personnel, and police technology, including wireless equipment, body-worn cameras, and the latest drones.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on their Statehood Day.PM Modi lauded the state for its rich culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and dynamism, noting that Gujaratis have excelled in various fields.

His X post wrote, "On the proud occasion of their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Gujarat. The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day, lauding the state's rich natural resources, historical and cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. (ANI)

