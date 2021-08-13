Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Friday that he would take a comprehensive look at the campaign against drug abuse in the state.

Noting that drug addiction was spreading in 'Devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh as well, the Governor said the campaign against the menace will be carried out in an effective manner.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal-Based Trader Duped Of Rs 30,000 By Online Fraudster Posing As Transporter; Case Registered.

Educational institutions are being targeted by drug peddlers, Arlekar said at the Raj Bhavan during the release of book 'High on Kasol' written by journalist Aditya Kant.

The Governor said drug addiction is a social evil and it is not related to an individual but affects the society as a whole.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 2 Held for Stealing Tempo With Chocolates Worth Rs 1.10 Lakh in Thane.

Therefore, everyone needs to work together in this direction so that the young generation could be saved from this evil, Arlekar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)