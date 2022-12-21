Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) In a tightening cycle, a premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das opined while voting along with five other members of the MPC for raising the key lending rate by 35 basis points earlier this month, according to the minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday.

Prior to the December hike in repo rate, the RBI had raised the key short-term lending rate by 190 bps in four tranche.

Also Read | #AdityaRawal Analyses His Work Meticulously with Father #PareshRawal Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

"I am...of the view that a premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error at this juncture. Given the uncertain outlook, it may engender a situation where we may find ourselves striving to do a catch-up through stronger policy actions in the subsequent meetings to ward-off accentuated inflationary pressures," said the minutes of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The meeting was held during December 5-7.

Also Read | Year Ender 2022: From Droupadi Murmu Becoming India's First Tribal President to Shiv Sena Split and AAP Established As National Party, List of Major Political Episodes of the Year.

The Governor also said that in a tightening cycle, especially in a world of high uncertainty, giving out explicit forward guidance on the future path of monetary policy would be counterproductive.

This may result in the market and its participants overshooting the actual play out of real conditions, he opined.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)