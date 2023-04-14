Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the eve of the Bengali new year extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Also Read | Noida: Hotel Lift Falls From Third Floor Due to Overloading; Nine Injured.

Banerjee offered puja at the famous Kali temple at Kalighat in south Kolkata near her residence.

Also Read | Terror Threat To Mumbai Turns Out a Hoax; Man Arrested for Making Fake Call About Pakistani Terrorists Entering City.

"I wish every Bengalis around the world 'Subha Naba Barsha (Happy new year). I pray for the good health of all the people. I wish they make Bengal proud on the global stage," Banerjee said after coming out of the temple.

Asked when the ongoing renovation work for the Kalighat temple will be finished, she said that the contractor in charge of the project is delaying it and she has given necessary directions to city Mayor Firhad Hakim.

The state government has taken up a project for the renovation of the temple and its surrounding areas and construction of a skywalk. The state is spending around Rs 80 crore on the project.

Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose also wished the people of the state on the eve of the Bengali new year.

“May the Bengali New Year bring with it peace and prosperity to all people of the State... On this auspicious occasion, I convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes for the well-being of the people of the state," he said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)