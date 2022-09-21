Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the state governor for withdrawing his order of summoning the special session of the Assembly, saying not allowing it raises a big question on the country's democracy.

Mann was reacting to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's decision, in which he withdrew his order of summoning the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 22 while acting on a legal advice.

On one side, there is the Constitution of B R Ambedkar and on the other "Operation Lotus, Mann said.

"The governor not allowing the Assembly to run raises big questions on the country's democracy," Mann said in a Punjabi tweet.

Acting on a legal advice, Punjab Governor Purohit on Wednesday withdrew the order of summoning the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on September 22, citing absence of specific rules regarding convening Assembly for considering a "confidence motion only".

The decision came after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma gave representations that there was no legal provision to convene a special session to move "confidence motion only", according to a letter written by the office of principal secretary to the governor.

