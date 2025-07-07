Aizawl, Jul 7 (PTI) Governor's rule was imposed in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Monday following constant political instability that has rocked the 20-member council in South Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said.

A notification issued by District Council and Minority Affairs department secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau said the "The Governor is pleased to assume to himself all functions or powers vested in or exercisable by the CADC."

The Governor also appointed Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner as a caretaker, who will exercise all functions or powers vested in the CADC on behalf of the governor with immediate effect for a period of six months or until further order, it said.

The notification that the Governor is of the firm opinion that the constant political instability is extremely detrimental to the CADC and is certainly not what is intended by the provision of the sixth schedule of the constitution, which envisages the effective administration of the tribal area for the good of the people.

It said that former Chief Executive Member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma was removed through a no-confidence motion on June 16 after which Lakkhan Chakma has staked claim to be the council's third chief in the present term.

Opinion of the council of ministers was obtained on the matter and the Governor is satisfied that the administration of the CADC can't be carried out in accordance with provisions of the sixth schedule, it said.

BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma, who was sworn in as the CEM on February 4, was removed through a no-confidence motion moved by opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) members on June 16 resulting in the first BJP-led executive committee voted out of power.

The floor test follows the resignation of 12 BJP members, including then council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, from the membership of the saffron party and their defection to ZPM.

Later, 16 ZPM members led by Lakkhan Chakma, staked claim to form the next executive committee in the Chakma council.

Earlier, Central Mizoram Chakma Students' Union (CMCSU), the largest student body in Chakma area, expressed concern about the persistent political instability in the CADC and urged the members to prioritise the welfare of the Chakma people above personal interest and political power.

The union had said in a statement that the continuous defections of political leaders from one party to another have created an environment of uncertainty and distrust, severely affecting development, societal progress and undermining the dignity of the council.

The CADC was formed under the sixth schedule of the country's constitution in 1972 for the welfare of Chakma tribals of Mizoram.

Its headquarters is Chawngte or Kamalangar in Lawngtlai district.

The council has 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.

