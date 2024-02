New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The government on Thursday permitted traders to export 54,760 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain and Bhutan till March 31.

"We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000 tonnes of Bahrain and 560 tonnes to Bhutan with immediate effect," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

Also Read | ‘Kimaya Kapoor’ Extorts Andheri Businessman: Woman Extorts Rs 15 Lakh, Demands Rs 25 Crore in Cash Over Inappropriate Pictures After ‘Spiking’ Man’s Drink in Mumbai.

Traders are allowed to export this quantity till March 31. The modalities are being worked out, he said.

Singh said the decision has been taken following a recommendation from the external affairs ministry.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Success of Amul, Urges Dairy Brand To Aim for Global Leadership (Watch Video).

Currently, there is a ban on onion exports till March 31. The ban was imposed on December 8, 2023, in order to boost the domestic supply and check price rise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)