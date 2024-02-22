Mumbai, February 22: The Mumbai police, on Tuesday, February 20, arrested a woman for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a city-based businessman. Police officials said that the woman extorted the money after threatening to post inappropriate pictures she clicked of herself with the victim after allegedly drugging him. The victim is a 58-year-old businessman from Andheri.

In his complaint, the victim said that he got acquainted with the accused woman only a few months ago, reports Hindustan Times. He told cops that he was introduced to the woman who identified herself as "Kimaya Kapoor", in August when she started looking for a job. The victim who is also the complainant told cops that the two of them struck up a friendship and started socialising. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Co-Worker to Death With Scissor in Kurla, Later Dies by Suicide; Police Recover Bodies With ‘Murder’ Weapon.

The complainant further said that last week, the woman invited him to her house in Oshiwara, where she allegedly drugged him. "She seemingly mixed some anaesthetic in the tea," a police officer said. The officer further said that when the victim passed out, the woman took a video of him in a state of undress to show that he was physically intimate with her.

The officer also said that when the man regained consciousness, she made the incident appear as if those things took place between them. Post this, the woman started demanding money from the complainant. She even threatened to share the video and pictures with his family and friends if he did not pay her. The complainant told cops that he paid her Rs 15 lakh but her demands did not end. Loan Fraud in Mumbai: Man Forges His Aadhar Card and Other Documents, Replaces Father’s Name With Employer’s To Take Rs 26 Lakh Loan; Booked.

The complainant lost his cool when the woman demanded Rs 25 crore in cash and gave him a time limit of 15 days to make the payment. Realising that he was being extorted, the business approached the police and complained about the accused. The police booked the woman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After being arrested, the woman was produced in court which granted her bail.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).