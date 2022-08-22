New Delhi, Aug 22: The government has allowed retro fitment of CNG and LPG kits in petrol and diesel vehicles that are compliant with the BS-VI emission norms.

As of now, such modifications are permissible only in vehicles that are compliant with the BS-IV emission norms.

"This ministry... has notified retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI gasoline vehicles and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a notification.

The notification lays down the type of approval requirements for retro fitment. CNG is an environment-friendly fuel and will reduce the emission levels of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, particulate matter, and smoke as compared to petrol and diesel engines, the ministry said, adding that the notification has been formulated in consultation with stakeholders.

