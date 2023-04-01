Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 1 (ANI): Government buildings in Bhubaneswar illuminated on the eve of Utkal Divas (Odisha Day).

Every year, the day is celebrated across Odisha with much pomp and several events are organised on this day.

April 1 is an important day for the people of Odisha, as it was on this day in 1936 the state was formed on the basis of language.

To mark the occasion, the people of Odisha celebrate the day as Utkal Divas. (ANI)

