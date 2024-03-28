Morigaon (Assam), Mar 28 (PTI) Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Thursday alleged that the BJP-led central government had "crushed" the voices of opposition while passing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that the fight against the CAA and the communal forces will continue in Assam as well in the entire country.

"The way Chinese had crushed Tiananmen Square protests by running roller over the agitators, in the same way, the BJP government crushed our voices by running their majority roller on our head and passed the CAA in 2019," said Bordoloi, Congress candidate for Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

He asserted that all secular people of Assam will support Congress during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The fight against CAA and communal forces will go on in the state and rest of India. It was unfortunate that the BJP had formulated the CAA and passed in Parliament despite strong protest from Congress and Left," Bordoloi said.

The Congress MP, who is in a contest to retain his constituency, stressed that the CAA will be "very disastrous" to the state and Assamese identity.

"The blatant violation of secular provisions of the Indian constitution was witnessed during the passage of the CAA. Now, the people of Assam must decide to vote against BJP to protect Assamese identity," he added.

All India Congress Committee Communications Coordinator (Assam) Mahima Singh slammed the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and alleged that the poor are getting poorer every day, while the rich are becoming richer with every passing day.

"The PM promised development for all but it's missing. While 40 per cent of the country's wealth is enjoyed by merely one per cent of the total population, the poor, middle-class and even upper-middle class are increasingly struggling on a daily basis," she added.

Singh also raked up the issue of a viral photo of BJP ally United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) one suspended member sleeping with a bundle of currency notes.

"Just yesterday, a viral picture of UPPL leader Benjamin Basumatari sleeping on lavish bundles of cash and also wearing them on his body seized the internet. No wonder, Basumatari is a privileged partner 'in crime' of the BJP," she added.

A viral picture of Basumatary, who was suspended from UPPL earlier this year, sleeping with Rs 500 denomination notes triggered a controversy in Assam on Wednesday. The opposition grabbed the opportunity and slammed the BJP-led alliance, saying the ruling bloc is "wallowing in the quagmire of corruption".

