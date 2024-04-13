New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The government has asked all the e-commerce companies to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the health drinks category from their portals.

"National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body constituted under section (3) of the Commission of Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act 2005 after its inquiry under Section 14 of CRPC Act 2005 concluded that there is no 'health drink' defined under FSS Act 2006, rules and regulations submitted by FSSAI and Mondelez India Food Pvt Ltd," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in an advisory to all e-commerce companies.

Also Read | Gravit-Nandini YouTuber Couple Dies: Duo Who Goes by Garvit Garry Vlogs Name on Online Video Sharing Platform Dies by Suicide in Haryana’s Jhajjar, Probe On.

The order is dated April 10, 2024.

It said that all e-commerce companies/portals are advised to remove drinks and beverages, including Bournvita, from the category of health drinks from their platforms/sites.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Meets Veteran BJP Leader V Srinivas Prasad at His Residence in Mysuru, Seeks Support for Congress (See Pics).

On April 2, food safety standards regulator FSSAI directed all e-commerce food business operators (FBOs) to ensure appropriate categorisation of food products being sold on their websites.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has noted that instances of food products licensed under 'Proprietary Food' with the nearest category Dairy-Based Beverage Mix or Cereal-Based Beverage Mix or Malt-Based Beverage being sold on e-commerce websites under the category Health Drink, Energy Drink, etc, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)