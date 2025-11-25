Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that the state government is working diligently to ensure that the benefits of various central and state government development projects reach the last person in society.

According to the Tripura Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state has received a total of seven Panchayat Awards at the national level for good work in the Panchayat, and the government always thinks about the overall development of rural Tripura.

CM Saha said this while inaugurating several projects of the Rural Development Department at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala today.

These include the Chief Minister Gram Sampak Yojana, the Chief Minister Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, Mega Griha Pravesh, the launch of achievement booklets, and the awarding of districts and blocks that have made special contributions in the field of work.

Speaking at the event, CM Saha said that the state government is constantly implementing programs like the Chief Minister Gram Sampak Yojana, Chief Minister Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, and Mega Griha Pravesh.

"One of the objectives of such programs is to work for the common man. It is very important to ensure that the benefits of government projects reach the last person in society. The Rural Development Department works as a nodal department to implement various schemes of the central and state governments. They also implement various externally aided schemes. The Rural Development Department undertakes important work in various fields, including employment generation, sanitation, capacity building, infrastructure development, and socio-economic development of women. These works are implemented by the District Magistrates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised the importance of development reaching the last person," he said.

The Chief Minister said Tripura has received a total of 7 Panchayat Awards at the national level, with prize money of about Rs 10 crores.

"This time, while attending the oath-taking ceremony in Bihar, I heard praise about Tripura. And that is possible because of the efforts of all of you," said Tripura CM.

At the event, the Chief Minister also said that it is now possible to provide a roof over the heads of common people due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Along with this, this government is committed to ensuring the social status and future of the people of the rural hills. Seventy-five per cent of the main base of Tripura's population lives in rural areas. I have spoken to tribal officers before and discussed various important issues related to the development of the state with them. More attention should be paid to the development of the people of rural areas," said CM Saha.

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Secretary of the Rural Development Department Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary Kuntal Das, Director of the Panchayat Department Prasun De, and others were present. (ANI)

