New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Friday asserted that the Central government is fully committed to the welfare of the Freedom Fighters and is taking all possible steps to provide them with the best of facilities.

Chairing a meeting of the Committee of Eminent Freedom Fighters here, the Minister took their suggestions and "assured consideration and quick action" on them.

Veteran Freedom Fighters from across the country attended the meeting.

After honouring the Freedom Fighters who attended the meeting, Mishra, in his opening address said, "The country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the 75th year of India's Independence. Freedom Fighters have participated with full dedication in the freedom struggle and the nation can never forget their invaluable contribution."

"As per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government is fully committed to the welfare of the Freedom Fighters and is taking all possible steps to provide them, the best of facilities," Mishra added.

The Freedom Fighters gave a number of suggestions during the meeting, on which the Home Ministry's statement said that the MoS heard their suggestions and has assured consideration and quick action on them. (ANI)

