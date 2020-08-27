Aligarh (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) Om Prakash Naik, a member of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Commission, has alleged that some government officials were "failing to do justice" to Dalits who file complaints under the SC/ST Act.

Addressing the media at the circuit house here on Wednesday evening after chairing a meeting with district officials, Naik vented his anger against the state bureaucracy saying "if this state of affairs continues, then the slogan of Ram Rajya will remain just a pipe dream."

He blamed such errant officials of trying to subvert the government's avowed policy of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas' (Justice for all sections of the people).

Naik's outburst against the prevailing state of affairs apparently got triggered when the issue of financial compensation to Dalit victims under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was reviewed in the meeting.

Naik said, "Out of 107 cases filed under the Act in Aligarh district, only 28 victims had been compensated."

"The Aligarh district administration had written to the state government for releasing a grant of Rs 1.44 crore but there was no response from the department concerned," he added.

The government represents all sections of the people and does not belong to any particular group or caste, the commission member remarked.

Citing his own example, Naik pointed out that he had purchased a plot of land in a village in his home district of Aligarh in 2008.

"However, more than 12 years have elapsed and revenue officials have still not handed over possession on various technical grounds," he added.

This was a grim pointer to the realities faced by the public while dealing with red-tapism in the lower echelons of the state machinery, he further said.

A district official told PTI that Aligarh authorities are vigorously pursuing the matter regarding compensation to Dalit victims and are hopeful of obtaining the required grants from the government very soon.

