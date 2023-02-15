Hyderabad, Feb 15 (PTI) The Telangana government is ready to spend Rs 1000 crore for the development of Hanuman temple complex at Kondagattu in Jagtial district, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Wednesday.

An official release from the CM's office said, Rao visited the shrine and held a review meeting with the officials on its redevelopment.

“The CM clarified that the reconstruction and development of the temple will be undertaken in accordance with the Vaishnava tradition. There is no shortage of funds and he (Rao) is ready to allocate Rs 1000 crore,” the release said.

The CM also suggested to the officials that a suitable place be identified to set up a Vedic school in the name of "Anjanadri".

Rao along with public representatives and officials went around the temple and carried out inspection, it said.

Later, during the meeting that lasted for over two hours, he discussed measures to be taken for the redevelopment of the temple and surrounding areas with officials of the concerned departments.

The officials were also asked to take steps to provide facilities to 10 lakh devotees, who are expected to visit the temple during occasions like Hanuman Jayanti.

