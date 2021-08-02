Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 2 (PTI) A 50-year-old government school teacher in Keshoraipatan area of Bundi district was booked for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman, police said on Monday.

However, the police have not arrested the accused as the statements of the rape survivor are yet to be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC while the woman has been sent for a medical examination.

The woman had on Sunday approached Keshoraipatan police station and lodged a rape case against the accused, who is a government school teacher at Baldara village, station ASI Harishankar Sharma said.

In her complaint, it is alleged that the teacher visited her locality for convincing children to get enrolled in the government school on Saturday.

While she was alone at home, it is alleged that the teacher raped her and threatened her of dire consequence if she divulged it to someone in her family, the ASI said.

The survivor narrated the ordeal to her husband when he returned home on Saturday night and the couple then lodged a report at the station the next day, he added.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC was registered, he further said.

The accused is yet to be arrested as the probe headed by SHO Lokendra Paliwal is still underway, he added.

Repeated calls for comments from SHO Paliwal went unattended.

