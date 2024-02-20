New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sought public comments by March 21 on proposed guidelines to regulate 'greenwashing' or false pro-environment claims in advertisements of products and services.

In January, the government had finalised the draft guidelines to check greenwashing.

Also Read | Odisha: Class X Student Found Hanging in Hostel’s Washroom Hours Before Board Exam in Balangir District; Suicide Suspected.

Public comments/suggestions/feedback are solicited till March 21, 2024, a statement by Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The draft proposes disclosures that would be required to be made by companies while making green claims and that no person should engage in greenwashing.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Has Found Love? Report Says Russia President Is Romantically Linked to ‘Barbie-Lookalike’ Ekaterina Mizulina.

Without proper disclosures, no one will be permitted to use vague terms such as 'green', 'eco-friendly', 'eco-consciousness', 'good for the planet', 'cruelty-free', and similar assertions.

The guidelines will be applicable to all advertisements or service providers, product sellers, advertisers, or an advertising agency or endorser whose service was availed for the advertisement of such goods or services.

The draft also provides that aspirational or futuristic environmental claims can be made only when clear and actionable plans have been developed detailing how those objectives will be achieved.

The draft defines greenwashing as "any deceptive or misleading practice, which includes concealing, omitting, or hiding relevant information, by exaggerating, making vague, false, or unsubstantiated environmental claims and use of misleading words, symbols, or imagery, placing emphasis on positive environmental aspects while downplaying or concealing harmful attributes."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)