New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Launching an attack on the BJP-led Union government, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Monday said the government should repeal the three agriculture sector laws if it wants to solve the problems and issues of agitating farms.

"If the government wants, it can find a solution to farmers' problems. It should not be adamant and listen to farmers. Farmers are saying that there is no need for these farm laws and nobody demanded them. The government should listen to farmers," Selja said.

Talking about the government's proposal to bring amendments to the laws, the HCCP president said that if the government wanted to talk about the 'clause' why did they pass the laws in haste and not discuss it in Parliament.

"The government is talking about clauses in the laws. Why didn't they have discussions about the laws in the Parliament clause by clause?" she asked.

She added that her party and leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's are sticking to stand on farm laws and believe that they are not in favour of farmers.

With concerns that farm laws would weaken the MSP and mandi systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

