Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Rajasthan government's concerted efforts in cooperation with non-governmental organizations and people have helped the state in dealing with the challenge of coronavirus infection.

It is due to the efforts of people in government and non-governmental organisations that the state is top among the states successfully battling the pandemic.

The fight against COVID-19 will continue for a long time, but it is necessary to bring economic activities back on track for which all officers and employees should work with dedication, the chief minister said.

Gehlot made the remarks during a video conference with representatives and employees of various organizations.

In this time of crisis, ''Rajasthan is vigilant'' and working with a motto that nobody sleeps hungry, he said.

He said for almost six months, the government has been continuously communicating with all sections of the society, including public representatives, social workers, entrepreneurs, religious leaders, who have helped them in fighting the pandemic.

The government has roped in people from the state capital level to the remote gram panchayats to fight COVID-19, he said.

Saving lives is the duty of the government, he said, adding Rajasthan is the first state to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to the government and non-government personnel working as Corona warriors.

He said the plasma therapy has been started in the state to treat severe corona patients.

So far, about 115 people have been given this therapy, he said, while urging people to donate plasma.

