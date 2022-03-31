New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Union government is looking to raise Rs 8.45 lakh crore through borrowing in the first half of 2022-23 to fund the revenue gap for reviving the economy, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Out of gross market borrowing of Rs 14.31 lakh crore estimated for FY2022-23, Rs 8.45 lakh crore is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1), an official statement said.

As per the Budget document, the gross market borrowing through dated securities for 2022-23 is Rs 14,95,000 crore. Taking into account the switch operations conducted on January 28, 2022, the gross market borrowing through dated securities for 2022-23 is expected at Rs 14,31,352 crore, it said.

The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 32,000-33,000 crore, it said.

It further said, the borrowing will be spread under 2, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30 and 40 year securities and Floating Rate Bonds of various tenors.

