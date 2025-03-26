India News | Govt to Launch 12th Round of Commercial Coal Mines Auction on Thursday; 25 Blocks to Be Put on Sale

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The coal ministry will launch the 12th round of commercial mines auction on Thursday in which 25 blocks will be put on sale.

"Under round 12, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered, comprising 7 mines under CMSP [Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015] and 18 mines under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957)," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Online Betting Menace: Telangana Government To Form Special Investigation Team To Curb Betting Apps, Online Betting Amid Suicide by Youngsters in State.

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest of the launch event.

The 12th round is expected to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing the country's commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth.

Also Read | Karnataka 'Honey Trap' Case: Supreme Court Junks Plea for CBI Probe Into Alleged Honey Trapping Bid on Congress Minister and Other Politicians.

"With a vision to foster a transparent, market-driven coal economy, the government continues to create new opportunities for investors and industry players. The commercial coal mine auctions have been a game-changer, unlocking the vast potential of India's coal reserves while promoting competition, efficiency, and sustainable mining practices," it said.

Commercial coal mine auctions was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)