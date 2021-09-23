New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The BJP Thursday said the country's economy has come "out of woods" in the post-Covid period and is moving towards double-digit growth and sustainable higher rate of growth.

All major economic indicators suggest that the Indian economy is undergoing V-shaped recovery and has reached at the pre-Covid level, BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, he said India has overtaken the US to become the second most sought after manufacturing destination globally, according to 2021 report of a leading consultancy firm.

Citing the Situation Assessment Survey of Agricultural Holdings, Land and Livestock Holdings of Households of Rural India, 2019, Agarwal said there is 59 per cent surge in farmers' income, from Rs 6,426 per month per household in 2012-13 to Rs 10,218 per month per household.

Listing out the various steps taken by the Modi government for kickstarting the economic growth, which slowed due to pandemic, the BJP spokesperson said, "Indian economy is out of woods and is moving towards double-digit growth. And on sustainable basis economy will witness high growth rate."

Emphasising that neither the Modi government nor the BJP is "tone deaf to the economic anxieties in certain segments of the population", he said that the government is taking measures to support them.

The BJP has faith in efficient market-based economy and is undertaking second generation reforms, he said while referring to recent reforms in telecom sector and setting up of bad bank.

