New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that her government has allocated crores of rupees in the budget for the development of slum settlements, stating that whenever slums need to be removed for any reason, arrangements are being made to provide houses to the eligible residents so that they can be true citizens of the national capital.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the slum dwellers not to be misled by the "broom-wielding" (AAP) leaders, as during their government, they merely saw slum residents as vote banks and encouraged the supply of alcohol to these areas. "Now that the current government is working on developmental schemes for the slum communities, these leaders are trying to incite unrest and mislead the residents," she said.

The Chief Minister visited the slum camp (Faatak wali jhuggi) near the railway crossing in Shalimar Bagh on Sunday morning. The Railways have issued a notice for the removal of this slum settlement, as it is located on railway land. The Railways are expanding the Azadpur railway station, CM Gupta added.

She pointed out that a survey of this slum area was conducted in 2020, but the then Aam Aadmi Party government neither took any decisions nor held talks with the Railways. "But we have now begun working on a plan for you so that you do not face any hardship," she said.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "When a crisis came upon you, I came to meet you because the Delhi government is not in favour of removing slums without reason." She made it clear that if slums have to be removed for the sake of development projects or any other legitimate reasons, the government will ensure proper rehabilitation for the eligible residents so they too can become part of Delhi's growth story.

She assured that she would speak to the Ministry of Railways and make arrangements for housing for the residents of this area. "You will get complete justice. The Delhi government is fully committed to this," she said, adding that there is no need to panic.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments, stating that over the past 40 years, no development has occurred in Delhi's slums. "These parties have only seen slum dwellers as voters and have constantly tried to exploit them, while also damaging the city's geographical character," she said.

CM Gupta also said that the "broom-wielding" (AAP) leaders are making baseless allegations that the Delhi government is focused on removing slum dwellers. "But let me tell them the government has allocated a budget of Rs 700 crore for the development of slum settlements," she added.

"The objective is clear: our government is consistently working towards the development of slum settlements. Roads, lanes, and pavements are being constructed in these areas. Arrangements for clean drinking water are being made. Toilets and bathing facilities are being set up for women to improve their standard of living," the Delhi CM further said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)