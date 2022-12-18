Agartala, Dec 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the focus of the government is on all-round development of Tripura and the projects launched will give a fillip to the northeastern state's growth trajectory.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said that cleanliness became a mass movement in the last five years and, as a result, Tripura emerged as the cleanest among small states of the country.

“Over 2 lakh poor families are getting their own homes today and the majority of them are mothers and sisters of Tripura,” he said.

From the rally ground, the Prime Minister launched the "Grih Pravesh" programme for more than two lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban and Rural - schemes.

Thousands of crores of rupees are being spent on connectivity and infrastructure projects in the state, he said.

